checkAd

Planet and dMY IV Announce Upsized PIPE - Additional $50 Million from CPP Investments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

Planet Labs Inc. (“Planet”), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) (“dMY IV”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have received a commitment for a US$50 million investment in dMY IV from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”). Together with CPP Investments, Cypress Point Investment Management (“Cypress Point”) participated in a co-investment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005400/en/

Planet recently entered into a definitive Merger Agreement (as defined below) with dMY IV to become a publicly traded company later this year (the “Business Combination”). The commitments by CPP Investments and Cypress Point are on substantially similar terms as the $200 million private placement (“PIPE”) investment initially announced on July 7, 2021, in conjunction with the Business Combination. The new commitments bring proceeds raised in the PIPE transaction to over $250 million, which will satisfy the minimum cash closing condition of the Business Combination. These proceeds, along with over $345 million in dMY IV’s trust account (assuming no redemptions), will be used to fund Planet’s operations and support new and existing growth initiatives.

“CPP Investments has actively focused on identifying companies with technologies or business models that help mitigate or adapt to climate change,” said Leon Pederson, Head of Thematic Investing, CPP Investments. “Planet’s environmental use cases make it a good fit for our Climate Change Opportunities portfolio and we look forward to the company’s continued innovation and growth.”

“At Planet, our mission is to use space to help life on Earth by providing customers with actionable data and solutions that help create positive change,” said Will Marshall, Planet’s co-founder and CEO. “The commitment by CPP Investments is aligned with our goal to build a strong business that simultaneously helps people and our planet. We’re excited about this new partnership and look forward to driving Planet’s continued success as we prepare to become a public company.”

​Planet’s fleet of nearly 200 earth imaging satellites images the whole Earth's land mass daily. The company leads the earth observation industry with the highest frequency satellite data commercially available.

CPP Investments joins several other leading investors committed to participate in the Business Combination by purchasing shares of dMY IV’s Class A common stock in the PIPE. The PIPE investment is led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, with participation from Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures and Google, among others.

Seite 1 von 5
dMY Technology Group IV Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Planet and dMY IV Announce Upsized PIPE - Additional $50 Million from CPP Investments Planet Labs Inc. (“Planet”), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) (“dMY IV”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have received a commitment for a US$50 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Dynatrace Rated Highest in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrPlanet Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Planet Expands Contract with NASA to Provide Data to All US Federal Civilian Agencies Researchers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Planet Collaborates with Google Earth to Offer NICFI Tropical Forest Basemaps in Google Earth Engine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Planet Expands Leadership Team with Key Product and Corporate Development Hires
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service to Use Planet Basemaps to Support their 2021 Growing Season Assessment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Planet and Google Cloud Partner to Bring Planetary-Scale Satellite Data Analysis To Governments And Enterprises
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten