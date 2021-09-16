UTStarcom signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Zhongrui Technology

The strategic cooperation between the two companies will focus on the development and production of software and hardware products of UTStarcom and Zhongrui Technology in the fields of blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, 5G + Industrial Internet, information security and others. Initial focus is going to be on the blockchain and 5G access/IoT devices and applications. The cooperation agreement creates a foundation for comprehensive cooperation of the two companies in related technologies, as well as in product marketing and sales.

Zhongrui Technology is a state-owned enterprise established in 1982 and affiliated to China Communications Services Co., Ltd. It is one of the top 50 communications engineering design enterprises in China, and is listed as an outstanding enterprise in Guangdong Province. The main business is planning, consulting and design of telecommunication business and platforms, cloud computing data centers, informatization system integration, application of new technologies, including the blockchain technology. With strong technical expertise and innovative application design capabilities, Zhongrui Technology brings to the partnership its strengths, competitive advantages, and valuable team experience.

As an international telecom infrastructure provider of cutting-edge modern telecommunications technologies and products, UTStarcom has expertise in the research, development, production and sales of products and solutions that meet today’s rapidly changing requirements of a variety of applications, including cloud services, mobile communications, metro aggregation, broadband services and many others. Its products have been used by domestic and foreign operators in a number of market segments. In addition, UTStarcom supports in-house R&D, production and manufacturing for the entire product life cycle. The Company is equipped with advanced design, testing and measurement tools, and focuses on production of high-quality telecommunications equipment. The Company is LRQA-certified, meeting ISO9001/14001, and ISO45001 certification requirements, RoHS compliant, and also supports comprehensive quality control process to achieve carrier-class products quality and reliability that meets high requirements of telecom operators.