Genetron Health Unveils 13 Cancer Research findings at ESMO Congress 2021

The research adopted Genetron’s proprietary technology such as the One-Step Seq Method, and core products such as Onco PanScan and its thyroid cancer full-cycle gene test. These findings were from both multi-cancer studies and high-risk single cancer studies, which covered lung cancer, thyroid cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and central nervous system cancers.

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it has partnered with a consortium of 14 top Chinese hospitals to release 13 key research findings at the ESMO 2021 Congress, hosted by the European Society for Medical Oncology. The findings focus on the exploration of genomics amongst the Chinese population, and provide important insights for clinical pathology classification, targeted therapy and immunotherapy strategies, and the clinical management of hereditary colorectal cancer.

“Genetron Health's research findings provide new strategies for precise diagnosis and treatment of the Chinese population. For patients who need repeated fine-needle aspiration biopsies conducted on their thyroids, supplementary molecular detection methods can treat the disease at an earlier stage,” said Yunfu Hu, Chief Medical Officer of Genetron Health. “Mapping various cancer patients’ gene mutations will provide more ideas for new diagnosis and treatment products, so that patients may benefit from broader targeted therapy and immunotherapy solutions. More studies on cancer patients’ hereditary factors may lead us much closer to understanding tumor pathogenesis. This would enable more patients to prevent the onset of cancer, or at least diagnose it at an earlier stage.”

Core technology and products that assist with clinical pathology classification

According to recommendations from the 2017 Bethesda System for Reporting Thyroid Cytopathology (BSRTC), repeated fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsies that are performed on patients tend to be non-diagnostic or unsatisfactory, ND/UNS, and/or reflect atypia of undetermined significance or follicular lesion of undetermined significance, AUS/FLUS. Repeated FNA biopsies may also cause additional trauma to the patient; additionally, the patient’s condition may deteriorate further while waiting for a repeat FNA biopsy.