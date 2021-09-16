checkAd

CNH Industrial joins 5G Open Innovation Lab

London, September 16, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab ("5GOILab"), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions working on developing 5G technologies, as corporate partner.

“We are incredibly excited to join the 5G Open Innovation Lab as their first industry partner for precision agriculture. This unique platform enables us to collaborate with innovative startups and engage with bright minds working on transformative 5G technologies in the agricultural space,” said Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “This partnership underscores our commitment to aggressively enhance our precision farming portfolio through the development of new connected digital technologies that allow our customers to unlock their farms’ true potential.”

“Rural connectivity is the foundation for many digital technologies and we are excited about how connectivity will enhance the user experience for our Case IH and New Holland customers and dealers. Novel digital solutions help increasing crop yields while reducing input costs through more precise application, precisely steer equipment on a predetermined guidance path in the field, provide more predictive maintenance, and wirelessly connect the field and the office,” explained Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer, CNH Industrial. “These digital technologies not only support the productivity and profitability of a farming operation, but they also promote more sustainable solutions and environmental stewardship. 5G solutions and edge computing provide the necessary infrastructure to accelerate the development of real-world solutions that elevate our business and empower our customers. We are thrilled to jointly conduct pilots on rural connectivity and edge computing that will demonstrate the benefits to our Case IH and New Holland customers and their dealers.”

The 5G Open Innovation Lab recently launched its first application development field lab for the agricultural industry with dedicated access to a 5G-capable, CBRS LTE private network and edge computing platform which will serve CNH Industrial as a dynamic testing platform to pilot digital farming solutions for its customers.

The 5G Open Innovation Lab selects 15 to 20 member companies twice a year in the spring and fall to join the ecosystem and participate in its 12-week program. During this time, program companies work closely with the founding and corporate partners to accelerate monetization opportunities of 5G, edge computing and other use cases and solutions globally across a variety of industries.

