Borussia Dortmund to Raise EUR 86.5 Million Selling New Shares at EUR 4.70 Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 12:05 | 44 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 12:05 | (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund: Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions.Borussia Dortmund subscription price per New Share is EUR 4.70Borussia Dortmund to generate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 86.5 … (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund: Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions.Borussia Dortmund subscription price per New Share is EUR 4.70Borussia Dortmund to generate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 86.5 … (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund: Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions.

Borussia Dortmund subscription price per New Share is EUR 4.70

Borussia Dortmund to generate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 86.5 million from the Capital Increase

Says to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to repay financial liabilities and as compensation for potential losses resulting from the impact of currently unexpected further COVID-19 related measures or restrictions on the Company's business and fluctuations in the available liquidity during the business year as well as for investments in our professional Licensed Football Team



