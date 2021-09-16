checkAd

Borussia Dortmund to Raise EUR 86.5 Million Selling New Shares at EUR 4.70

Autor: PLX AI
16.09.2021, 12:05  |  44   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund: Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions.Borussia Dortmund subscription price per New Share is EUR 4.70Borussia Dortmund to generate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 86.5 …

  • (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund: Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions.
  • Borussia Dortmund subscription price per New Share is EUR 4.70
  • Borussia Dortmund to generate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 86.5 million from the Capital Increase
  • Says to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to repay financial liabilities and as compensation for potential losses resulting from the impact of currently unexpected further COVID-19 related measures or restrictions on the Company's business and fluctuations in the available liquidity during the business year as well as for investments in our professional Licensed Football Team


Borussia Dortmund Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Borussia Dortmund to Raise EUR 86.5 Million Selling New Shares at EUR 4.70 (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund: Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions.Borussia Dortmund subscription price per New Share is EUR 4.70Borussia Dortmund to generate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 86.5 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
LPKF Laser Gets Order from Solar Customer for EUR 10 Million
Andritz Targets 2022-2024 EBITA Margin 8-9%
Wacker Chemie Raises Revenue, EBITDA Outlook as Q3 Beats Consensus
Daimler Truck: Deppen Succeeds Schick as China/Japan/India Head
Bayer Says Vitrakvi Updated Analysis Confirms Efficacy, Tolerability in TRK Fusion Cancer
Cyan Raises EUR 8 Million Selling Shares at EUR 3.22 per Share
Sudzucker Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Vivendi Buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per Share from Amber Capital
Jenoptik to More Than Double Production at Dresden Faciliy
Titel
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:57 UhrDer neue Dax – größer und vielseitiger
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
12:53 UhrBVB stößt Kapitalerhöhung an - Frisches Geld auch für Spieler und Schulden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:24 UhrDGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund resolves on capital increase with subscription rights
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:24 UhrDGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:03 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Resolution on a capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
12:03 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:35 UhrROUNDUP: Bellingham fühlt sich 'wie beim Basketball' - Doch BVB hält stand
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21ROUNDUP 2: BVB startet souverän - Rose trotz erneuten Gegentors 'happy'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21ROUNDUP/BVB siegt: Aber auch mit Rückkehrer Hummels Gegentor in Istanbul
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Borussia Dortmund in Champions League mit Auftaktsieg bei Besiktas
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten