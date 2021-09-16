NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER JURISDICTIONS WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WHERE THE OFFER OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS

Borussia Dortmund resolves on capital increase with subscription rights



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund", or the "Company") today resolved on a capital increase by exercising the Company's existing authorized capital. A total of 18,396,220 new shares will be placed at a subscription price of EUR 4.70 per share. The shares will be offered to the existing shareholders for subscription. The subscription ratio was set at 5:1. That means that five existing shares entitle holders to subscribe for one new share at the subscription price.

Full placement secured



New shares that remain unsubscribed during the subscription period will be offered to selected qualified investors as part of an international private placement. Any shares, except the shares to be purchased pursuant to subscription and purchase commitments with certain shareholders and investors or otherwise placed in the private placement, will be underwritten by the underwriting bank on a firm commitment basis at a price equal to the Subscription Price. A full placement is thus already secured.

Share capital will be increase to approx. EUR 110.4 million



Once the capital increase has been registered in the commercial register, the issue of the new shares will result in an increase of the share capital from currently EUR 92,000,000.00 by EUR 18,396,220.00 to EUR 110,396,220.00. The next steps required for this capital increase are currently being initiated and are expected to be finalized on October 8, 2021.