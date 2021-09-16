checkAd

California American Water Offers Inclusion and Diversity Grants

To further promote and support inclusion and diversity in the communities we serve as the water or wastewater provider, California American Water is piloting an Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program this fall.

The program will provide financial assistance to organizations seeking to develop and implement programs, training or community-related projects that aim to promote and foster inclusion and diversity in the community.

The maximum grant amount is $2,500.

“At California American Water, we are committed to inclusion and diversity of people, ideas and experiences,” said California American Water President Rich Svindland. “It makes us a better company overall and allows us to better serve our customers across the state of California. This grant program seeks to expand that mission to directly benefit our local neighborhoods.”

To qualify for a grant, the organization, project or event must:

  • Be located within California American Water’s service area.
  • Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program.
  • Promote inclusion and diversity in the community the organization serves.
  • Have 501(c)(3) designation or be a government agency (including public schools).
  • Individuals are not eligible to receive grants. Only nonprofit organizations within California American Water’s service territory are eligible to receive funding.

 

DEADLINE TO APPLY: NOVEMBER 1, 2021

Applications must be received via email
or mail by Monday, November 1, 2021.
Mail: Edward Simon, California
American Water, 655 West
Broadway, Suite 1410, San Diego, CA 92101
And/or: Email: edward.simon@amwater.com

Qualified applicants can apply here: https://bit.ly/3hMWDvh

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 880,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

