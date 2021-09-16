HEXO Achieves Carbon Neutrality

Company offsets 25,965 tonnes of carbon and the equivalent of 3.55 million plastic bottles

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) today announced the Company had achieved its goal to become carbon neutral by September 2021, offsetting 100% of its 2020 operational carbon emissions in addition to the personal emissions of its 1,200 employees*.



In June of 2021, HEXO embarked on a mission to counteract its carbon footprint, through a partnership with Offsetters, a Vancouver-based organization that supports renewable energy and forest carbon projects across the world. As a leading cannabis player in Canada, on the path to becoming one of the top three global cannabis products companies, it was important for HEXO’s offset investments to have a global reach. At home in Canada, HEXO is helping reduce old-growth tree harvesting by supporting the Great Bear Forest Carbon Project. This landmark project balances human well-being and ecological integrity through carbon finance and is the first carbon project in North America on traditional territory with unextinguished Aboriginal rights and title. Globally, HEXO is supporting two other carbon offset projects – a large-scale solar energy project in Asia and another forest conservation project in South America.

To achieve carbon neutrality, HEXO offset a total of 25,965 tonnes of carbon – 19,610 tonnes of operational carbon emissions and 6,355 tonnes of their employee’s personal carbon emissions. If the top 100 Canadian companies pursued similar sustainability initiatives, it would be a significant contribution to Canada’s role in combatting climate change.

“At the start of the summer, we pledged that HEXO would not only become carbon neutral, but that we would also offset the personal carbon emissions generated by every one of our employees. Today we are proud to say we have achieved our goal, setting a new standard in sustainability for our industry,” said HEXO Corp. CEO and Co-founder, Sébastien St-Louis. “Consumers and investors demand greater environmental and social integrity from companies. We are proud to share our commitment to sustainability and support our consumers’ ability to purchase products that align with their values.”