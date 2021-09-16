checkAd

Hisense Laser TV Seeing Explosive Growth, Global Sales of Laser TVs Surge Over 600% YoY from January to August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 12:35  |  20   |   |   

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Global Laser Display Industry Forum was held in Beijing on September 16, 2021. Laser TV experts, academicians, and hundreds of upstream and downstream enterprises gathered together to reach a mutual perception that the Laser display industry has inevitably become the mainstream of next-generation display technology. At present, there are 34 Laser TV brands in the Chinese market." After years of industry experiment and consumer recognition, the Laser TV will lead the display industry to achieve a better future. " Vice President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Yu Zhitao said.

Global Laser Display Industry Forum

With a CAGR of 181% from 2015 to 2020 and expected over 80% YoY growth in 2021, according to AVC, the Laser TV industry has entered a mature stage in technology sophistication and market recognition. It has become a fast-growth category in the TV display industry. Meanwhile, according to Omdia, Hisense's Laser TVs accounted for up to 53% of global shipments in 2020, enabling Laser TVs to become one of the most popular products in the family TV category.

Through technological innovation, Hisense TriChroma Technology has received professional recognition across the industry and successfully launched TriChroma Laser TV with a screen ranging from 75 inches to 100 inches, leading the laser TV industry full-scale into the TriChroma era.

Hisense strives to provide excellent products through enhancing picture quality, delivering better features with functional design and creating more affordable, environmentally friendly, energy-saving, eye-friendly, and immersive Laser TV products for consumers worldwide.

Hisense Laser TV has expanded to the U.S., Australia, Germany, France, Middle-East, South Africa, and many countries. From January to August 2021, Hisense Laser TV global sales increased over 400% YoY, and sales volume increased over 600% YoY. Hisense Laser TV has become a well-known display and one of the indispensable products for future home displays.

Laser TV is a TV and personalized spatial image and all-in-one home display solution designed for an ultimate at-home cinema immersive viewing experience. Through Hisense's technological innovation, Laser TV's holistic technology and product quality will experience an upgrade in 2024. By then, the size of the Laser TV will be reduced to half of its current size, featuring better performance and more cost-effective products.

Hisense Laser TV L9

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627583/Global_Laser_Display_Industry_Forum.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627584/Hisense_Laser_TV_L9.jpg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4bNBE5W8X0




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hisense Laser TV Seeing Explosive Growth, Global Sales of Laser TVs Surge Over 600% YoY from January to August 2021 QINGDAO, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Third Global Laser Display Industry Forum was held in Beijing on September 16, 2021. Laser TV experts, academicians, and hundreds of upstream and downstream enterprises gathered together to reach a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
Global Graphite Market Observes an Upward Growth Trend as Li-ion Battery Production Gains Momentum, ...
NHS Artificial Intelligence provider reports 160% growth, promising to transform healthcare with ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...