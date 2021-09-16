Hisense Laser TV Seeing Explosive Growth, Global Sales of Laser TVs Surge Over 600% YoY from January to August 2021

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Global Laser Display Industry Forum was held in Beijing on September 16, 2021. Laser TV experts, academicians, and hundreds of upstream and downstream enterprises gathered together to reach a mutual perception that the Laser display industry has inevitably become the mainstream of next-generation display technology. At present, there are 34 Laser TV brands in the Chinese market." After years of industry experiment and consumer recognition, the Laser TV will lead the display industry to achieve a better future. " Vice President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Yu Zhitao said.

With a CAGR of 181% from 2015 to 2020 and expected over 80% YoY growth in 2021, according to AVC, the Laser TV industry has entered a mature stage in technology sophistication and market recognition. It has become a fast-growth category in the TV display industry. Meanwhile, according to Omdia, Hisense's Laser TVs accounted for up to 53% of global shipments in 2020, enabling Laser TVs to become one of the most popular products in the family TV category.