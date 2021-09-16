Canada Goose Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with certain purchasing parameters. Such purchases will be made by the designated broker based on such purchasing parameters, without further instructions by Canada Goose, in compliance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented as of today.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Canada Goose”) (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 5,943,239 of its subordinate voting shares (“Shares”), it recently entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with the designated broker responsible for the NCIB. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when Canada Goose would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its securities due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management’s discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The NCIB commenced on August 20, 2021 and will end no later than August 19, 2022. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB. As of the date hereof, the Company has purchased 2,815,348 Shares under the NCIB.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the NCIB and the intended purchase for cancellation of Shares thereunder. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may,” “potential,” “project,” “plan,” “would,” “will,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and are discussed under the headings “Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Factors Affecting our Performance” in our MD&A as well as in our “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 28, 2021. You are also encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and our filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release when making an investment decision in our securities. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005190/en/