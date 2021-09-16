checkAd

CTG Elects James R. Helvey III to Chair of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 12:55  |  26   |   |   

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of digital IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced the election of James “Jay” R. Helvey III as Chair of the CTG Board of Directors. He succeeds Daniel J. Sullivan, who retired today as Chair in accordance with the Company’s Board retirement age guidelines.

“We are delighted to welcome Jay as CTG’s new Chair,” said David H. Klein, independent director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the CTG Board. “Consistent with the Board’s succession planning process, our committee with consultation from the Board has been preparing for this transition of leadership, and we are confident Jay’s deep understanding of CTG’s business and operations, significant financial expertise and his extensive Board experience equip him well to serve as CTG’s Chair.”

Mr. Klein continued, “On behalf of the Board, management team and employees of CTG, we are immensely grateful to Dan for his leadership and stewardship over the course of nearly two decades of service on the Board, and we wish him the best in his retirement from CTG’s board.”

“It is an honor to be elected Chair of the Board and to succeed Dan in this role,” Mr. Helvey said. “Since joining the Board in 2015 and serving as Chair of the Audit Committee, I have gained a comprehensive understanding of CTG’s history, its current strategy as an IT solutions provider, and the power of its digital offerings. As the Company continues to execute on its mission to accelerate the digital transformations of our clients, the Board and management team remain focused on increased margins and profitability toward the goal of creating long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About James R. Helvey III

Mr. Helvey is the co-founder and managing partner of Cassia Capital Partners, LLC, a registered investment advisor founded in 2011. Prior to Cassia, Mr. Helvey was a partner and the Risk Management Officer for CMT Asset Management Limited, a private investment firm. He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cygnifi Derivatives Services, LLC, an online derivatives services provider, from 2000 to 2002. Earlier in his career, Mr. Helvey served in a range of senior roles at J.P. Morgan & Co., including Vice Chairman of its Risk Management Committee, Chair of its Liquidity Committee and Global Head of Derivative Counterparty Risk Management.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CTG Elects James R. Helvey III to Chair of the Board of Directors BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of digital IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced the election of James “Jay” R. Helvey III as Chair of the CTG Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...