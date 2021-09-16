checkAd

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Announces New Positive Data on Plinabulin from Its Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Prevention Program at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

Plinabulin in combination with G-CSF is undergoing regulatory review for potential approval in the U.S. and China for the prevention of CIN, with a U.S. PDUFA date of November 30, 2021.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapeutics, today announced new positive data on plinabulin from its chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) prevention program with three poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress taking place from September 16-21, 2021. Plinabulin, the Company’s first-in-class lead asset, in combination with G-CSF for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) is currently under U.S. and China regulatory review with an FDA PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. The posters will be made available for viewing on the ESMO website starting on September 16 at 8:30 a.m. CEST and will remain available on the ESMO website throughout the entire duration of the Congress.

“We’re pleased to present additional positive data at this year’s ESMO Congress to show that the Grade 4 neutropenia endpoint is correlated with clinically meaningful endpoints in a meta-analysis with >7000 patients in various cancer and various chemotherapy. This adds to our existing body of data in CIN prevention, a critically important indication for cancer patients,” said Dr. Ramon Mohanlal, executive vice president, R&D, and chief medical officer at BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals. “Over the last few years, plinabulin has continued to show its potential in preventing this life-threatening side effect of chemotherapy, and we remain committed to bringing this therapy to patients in need globally as we eagerly await November’s PDUFA date.”

A summary of the data can be found below:

Severe Neutropenia (Grade 4, Gr4N) as a Population-Based Predictor for Adverse Clinical Outcome of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN). Poster #3574.
Ramon Mohanlal, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, R&D, chief medical officer, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

  • The meta-analysis dataset included data from 36 published world literature (n > 7000) in various cancers and chemotherapy as well as the plinabulin CIN program including all 105 and 106 CIN studies (n=496).
  • Correlations of exponential equations between rate of febrile neutropenia (FN), duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) and absolute neutrophil count (ANC) nadir were statistically significant (p<0.0001) and in agreement with each other.
  • Grade 4 neutropenia (Gr4N) is a valid binary predictor of CIN outcomes, and a 65% Gr4N threshold depicts low vs. high CIN outcome risk.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Announces New Positive Data on Plinabulin from Its Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Prevention Program at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress Plinabulin in combination with G-CSF is undergoing regulatory review for potential approval in the U.S. and China for the prevention of CIN, with a U.S. PDUFA date of November 30, 2021.NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BeyondSpring …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...