BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Announces New Positive Data on Plinabulin from Its Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Prevention Program at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapeutics, today announced new positive data on plinabulin from its chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) prevention program with three poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress taking place from September 16-21, 2021. Plinabulin, the Company’s first-in-class lead asset, in combination with G-CSF for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) is currently under U.S. and China regulatory review with an FDA PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. The posters will be made available for viewing on the ESMO website starting on September 16 at 8:30 a.m. CEST and will remain available on the ESMO website throughout the entire duration of the Congress.

