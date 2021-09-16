checkAd

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter

Frisco, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC:VBHI), a growing oil and gas company, issued an update to shareholders today:

To Our Valued Friends and Shareholders:

We hope that this finds you well. We at Verde continue to execute our strategy and want to bring you an update on our 10-K filing along with highlights of our past fiscal year.

• As mentioned in our prior release, we encountered an unforeseen delay in the filing of our 10-K this year. This was due to accounting level changes we were not prepared for because we are viewed as an “oil and gas” company by the government like Texaco or Exxon.  We apologize for the delay and are glad that we now have the oil and gas accounting team added to our mix and will not have these issues on a go-forward basis.

• The past year transformed Verde to a true oil and gas company with a tremendous opportunity and a proven strategy.  We continue to be bullish on oil and gas and the future of Verde as a viable and very profitable company. As commodity prices continue to rise, so does our revenue and thus net profits. That is one of the best things about our strategy, increased revenue with no increased cost to Verde and our investors. Some highlights from the year include:

• We raised $10 million in five months through a successful Reg A+ Offering. As stated in our business plan, we have deployed much of that capital into revenue producing assets.

• To date we have closed 15 acquisitions and are able to forecast significant revenues based on current oil and gas prices once we are in pay status on all properties. These acquisitions allowed us to post positive cash flow for the first time as a company.

• Due to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission pricing requirements for Reserve Reporting, and getting such a late start in our fiscal year with the acquisitions, net Income was not realized. However, we are very excited about the current year and the high levels of cash-flow we project as well as the acquisition and divestment opportunities in the current markets.

• To further right our Company and to increase shareholder value, we cleaned up our balance sheet by eliminating more than $1.5 million (including penalties and interest) in convertible debt, most of which we inherited when we took over the company in late 2019. We are very proud to announce we are now debt-free.

• We continue to have a healthy deal-flow and are evaluating potential acquisitions which complement our portfolio, as well as seeking opportunistic divestments in which we can make large profits, while actively managing the portfolio to make sure we are maximizing revenue based on current commodity environments.

