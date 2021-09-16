checkAd

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Launch of Its' Best Price, Best Quality CBD Oil With Guarantee

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has launched a full membership scheme through its website and new product range to include larger 30ml bottles.

For members, 20% CBD Oil in 30ml bottles will be 20% cheaper and 20% stronger than the cheapest CBD on the market. The new price of a 30ml 20% CBD product will also offer members 50% more CBD or 50% less cost than the average prices of 20% CBD found on a recent review of well-known brands in the market. The other products within the newly launched range also offer significant discounts on competitors' prices.

The Goodbody brand also guarantees Best Quality & Best Price on the market. Goodbody will guarantee your money back if a CBD oil of the same quality and strength as Goodbody CBD is found for a cheaper price.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "CBD is a great product but is too expensive for consumers. Today Goodbody branded products will be offered to members at major discounts to competitor offerings. Following falling prices of raw materials in the CBD market and improved efficiencies, we are delighted that due to our ability to manage and test the whole process we are able to lead the way in offering consumers the best quality at the best price, and, as a trusted brand we are prepared to put a guarantee behind that"

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells
Chief Executive Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc. 
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com
www.sativawellnessgroup.com 		Anne Tew
Chief Financial Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com
www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Sativa's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to 20% CBD Oil in 30ml bottles will be 20% cheaper and 20% stronger than the cheapest CBD on the market. The new price of a 30ml 20% CBD product will also offer members 50% more CBD or 50% less cost than the average prices of 20% and other products within the newly launched range also offer significant discounts on competitors' prices. Goodbody branded products will be offered to members at major discounts to competitor offerings. Sativa is able to lead the way in offering consumers the best quality at the best price, and, as a trusted brand.

