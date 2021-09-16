Stabilis Solutions Adds Third Gulf Coast LNG Marine Bunkering Location by Partnering with PILOT (Port Isabel Logistical Offshore Terminal)

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, and Port Isabel Logistical …

Under the terms of the MOU, Stabilis and PILOT will work together to provide turnkey LNG fueling solutions to marine vessels calling on the Port, including identifying suitable dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations, obtaining the necessary permits and approvals, identifying and educating potential customers, and executing LNG fueling events. Stabilis will deploy its existing fleet of mobile cryogenic assets, including LNG transportation and distribution equipment, and provide LNG from its liquefaction facility George West, Texas to support LNG fueling operations. LNG bunkering services are expected to be available at PILOT in early 2022.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, and Port Isabel Logistical Offshore Terminal, Inc. ("PILOT" or the "Port") in Texas and have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel at the Port. This will be the third LNG marine bunkering location that Stabilis supports on the Gulf Coast.

"Stabilis is excited to partner with PILOT to bring marine bunkering to the western Gulf Coast region," said Westy Ballard, President and CEO of Stabilis. "With the addition of PILOT to our network, Stabilis is now able to provide LNG bunkering services throughout much of the Gulf Coast."

"PILOT is committed to being a leader in environmentally sustainable marine operations," added Scott Brown, Chairman and CEO of PILOT. "Offering clean LNG fuel to our customers in Port Isabel is an important step in that process. We look forward to working with the Stabilis team."

About PILOT

PILOT is a marine services facility designed to enhance and build value for customers operating in the Gulf of Mexico. We provide a highly cost competitive location and reliable, high quality service to companies in the upstream, drilling, oilfield service & equipment, midstream, downstream, infrastructure, EPC and logistics segments of the oil & gas and marine transport industries. To learn more, visit www.pilotshorebase.com .

About Stabilis

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as a fuel source in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available, or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com .