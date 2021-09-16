Komo Plant Based Foods Receives Over 90 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTC PINK:KOMOF) (FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 6 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received over 100 reviews from verified purchasers through the Yotpo app, of which over 90 reviews have included a five out of five star consumer rating.
"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying food experiences," says Komo CEO William White. "We put each of our meals through multiple tests to make sure each one meets our standards for taste, nutrients, food satisfaction, and scalability. Our eCommerce platform provides us a direct relationship with consumers and allows us to carefully monitor every touchpoint of the consumer journey, giving Komo a competitive advantage over retail-only brands."
Komo's consumer reviews, featured at https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/reviews, consistently speak to the great taste and convenience of Komo's frozen plant-based meals. Consumers also comment positively on their customer experience of ordering products and receiving home delivery.
In March 2021, Komo launched its Shopify platform using apps to enhance digital marketing and support a great online shopping experience. Post-launch, Komo added applications Privy, Klaviyo and ReCharge to enable site pop-ups, email marketing, and subscription packages. The launch of Yotpo enabled automatic review generation where emails are sent out to customers automatically 7 days after their initial purchase, along with a text message. The YoPo application collected over 100 consumer reviews within six months, allowing Komo to assess consumer pain points and discover promising product development opportunities. In the summer of 2021, Komo used feedback from consumers and other data to support the launch a new line of frozen products - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of plant-based dishes at home.
