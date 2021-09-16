Komo Plant Based Foods Receives Over 90 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTC PINK:KOMOF) (FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 6 months of the launch of its direct to …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTC PINK:KOMOF) (FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 6 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received over 100 reviews from verified purchasers through the Yotpo app, of which over 90 reviews have included a five out of five star consumer rating.

"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying food experiences," says Komo CEO William White. "We put each of our meals through multiple tests to make sure each one meets our standards for taste, nutrients, food satisfaction, and scalability. Our eCommerce platform provides us a direct relationship with consumers and allows us to carefully monitor every touchpoint of the consumer journey, giving Komo a competitive advantage over retail-only brands."