Castle Biosciences Announces New York Approval of DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve treatment decisions, today announced that it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health for its proprietary DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma gene expression profile (GEP) test. DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma is designed to provide an objective and comprehensive diagnostic offering to aid dermatopathologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions.

“We are proud of the expansion of our New York Clinical Laboratory Permit to include the DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test, as it exemplifies our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, dermatologic genomic tests that can transform care and improve patients’ lives,” said Kristen Oelschlager, chief operating officer of Castle Biosciences. “For patients in New York with ambiguous melanocytic lesions, we believe access to our DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test can provide clarity in the management of their disease for improved overall outcomes.”

In May of 2021, Castle acquired myPath Melanoma, a clinically validated GEP test designed to be used as an adjunct to histopathology when the distinction between a benign nevus and a malignant melanoma cannot be made confidently by histopathology alone. Together, myPath Melanoma and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma comprise Castle’s comprehensive diagnostic offering for difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions. Both GEP tests, myPath Melanoma and DiffDx-Melanoma, are designed to provide a comprehensive diagnostic workflow that leverages the strengths of both tests for better patient care.

Castle previously received approvals in the state of New York for its other GEP tests, including DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx-UM and DecisionDx-PRAME, as well as its next generation sequencing panels, DecisionDx-CMSeq and DecisionDx-UMSeq.

In 2020, Castle doubled the footprint of its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified primary laboratory facility located in Phoenix. The Company expanded the space to approximately 23,500 square feet by adding a new laboratory facility in close proximity to its primary facility to support growth and provide certain operational redundancy. Earlier this year, Castle further expanded this facility to include approximately 3,600 additional square feet.

