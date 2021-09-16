checkAd

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. and Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to Join Forces

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) (“FIBK”), parent company of First Interstate Bank, and Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) (“GWB”), parent company of Great Western Bank, announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the companies will combine in an all‐stock transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by both companies’ Boards of Directors, GWB will merge into FIBK and the combined holding company and bank will operate under the First Interstate name and brand with the company’s headquarters remaining in Billings, Montana. Pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, the transaction is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2022; the conversion of GWB branches to FIBK branches is expected to take place during the second calendar quarter of 2022.

The combined company leverages the strengths of both organizations, creating a diversified, community-focused banking franchise with a network of more than 300 branches across 14 states. With assets totaling over $32 billion, the pro forma company establishes FIBK as the premier banking franchise in the West.

“This is a transformative moment for our 53-year-old company,” said FIBK President and CEO Kevin Riley. “The strategic and cultural alignment between our organizations is what makes this transaction so exciting, as we both pride ourselves on being community banks with a strong focus on relationship building, customer service, and community outreach. We are eager to expand our community banking model into eight new states and look forward to building relationships with the employees and clients who call these beautiful regions home.”

Under the terms of the agreement, GWB shareholders will receive .8425 shares of FIBK Class A common stock for each GWB share they own. Following completion of the transaction, GWB shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company. The implied total transaction value based on closing prices on September 15, 2021 is approximately $2.0 billion.

“We’re excited to join forces, and confident that both companies’ stakeholders will benefit from this partnership,” said Mark Borrecco, GWB President and CEO. “We’ll be able to offer customers access to additional branch locations and new products and services, provide new growth and professional development opportunities to our employees, deliver additional returns to our shareholders, and have an even greater impact on our communities.”

