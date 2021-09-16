Jourdan Announces Drilling Program has Commenced on the Vallée-Lithium Project

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (“ Jourdan ” or the “ Company “) is pleased to announce that the first drillhole of its fall campaign has commenced starting with hole No. VAL 21-2-3 approximately 110m east southeast from the bulk sample taken in 2018 and 100m east of the fence line drilled in 2011 (Fig. 1).

The 2000m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of a bulk sample collected in 2018 and the fence line drilled in 2011 along the western side of the Company’s Vallee property, which borders with the North American Lithium mine. This new drilling campaign aims at completing two more fence lines across the lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm, which has been mined in the immediate vicinity to the west. 10 holes of approximately 200m depth each are scheduled to be drilled aiming at the pegmatites swarm identified by the trenching of the bulk sample collected on the Vallée property in 2018. The assay results from the bulk sample revealed high Li 2 O grade (see press release of the Company dated April 29 2021), which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration and drill along the strike and depth extent on its Vallée property.



Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan (Fig. 2), stated, “We believe this drill program will allow the Company to move forward with its goal to become Quebec’s next near-term lithium producer. Jourdan possess a large land package, and we hope that this drill program will be the beginning of a much larger campaign on our property overall. Furthermore, we are optimistic that the program will help us build a resource for the Company in the future.”

Jourdan’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, “We are excited to commence a new phase of exploration on our Vallée property and explore and develop the extent of the lithium mineralisation along the pegmatite swarm. After having received the positive results from the bulk sample, we feel highly encouraged to better define the strike length of the spodumene-bearing pegmatites.”

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25bcb18f-1c48-48e2 ...

Qualified Person



The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.