VivoPower International PLC wins international TMA award

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (“VivoPower”) is pleased to announce that the company has been recognised as one of the global winners of the 2021 Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Transaction of the Year Awards. The honour is in recognition of the hyper-turnaround of VivoPower in 2020 and is for the small companies (sub-US$50m revenue) category.

Since 1993, TMA has honoured excellence through its annual awards program, which recognises the most successful turnarounds and impactful transactions internationally. Awardees are chosen through a rigorous peer-review process by the volunteer TMA Awards Committee. The process includes extensive diligence of each nominated case, with the judges reviewing all components of each entry and examining well-defined, measurable outcomes.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, commented: “We are honoured and humbled by this recognition from the Turnaround Management Association. To be named a global awardee is a testament to the grit, creativity, winning mentality and unwavering commitment of the hyper-turnaround team. I am pleased for each of them to have been recognised as world class in the execution of this mission. Of course, this is now history, and we are laser-focused on the hyper-scaling of VivoPower as we seek to help our customers accelerate towards net zero.”

Matt Cahir, Board member and President of VivoPower, said: “In March 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, VivoPower’s prospects were looking very grim, with less than 5 weeks of cashflow and weighed down by costly legacy distractions and detractors. However, within 7 months, the company’s status was secured despite COVID and without compromising creditors because of the pace of strategic, cultural, and operational re-engineering. Now, 18 months later, VivoPower’s growth trajectory has been radically transformed into a hyperscale mission. I am delighted for the entire team.”

This year's award winners have made a “significant impact on the global economy during one of the most challenging times for business in generations,” according to Scott Y. Stuart, TMA Global Chief Executive Officer.

“While 2020 was a tremendously difficult year for everyone, the excellent work done by turnaround and restructuring industry professionals during this period is certainly a bright spot and something we can all be proud to celebrate,” Stuart said.