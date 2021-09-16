checkAd

ALX Oncology Announces Initiation of Investigator-Sponsored Trial of Evorpacept (ALX148) in Patients with Indolent and Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

-- Phase 1/2 study conducted at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored trial of evorpacept (also known as ALX148), a next generation CD47 blocker, in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with indolent and aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”). This study is being led by Dr. Paolo Strati at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center (“MDACC”), one of the largest multidisciplinary programs in the U.S. for treating NHL.

“We are excited to launch this study that builds upon the promising anti-tumor activity and tolerability observed from ASPEN-01, ALX Oncology’s Phase 1b study to investigate the combination of evorpacept and rituximab in patients with advanced relapsed and refractory NHL,” said Paolo Strati, M.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Lymphoma-Myeloma and Department of Translational Molecular Pathology, MDACC. “NHL remains a difficult-to-treat cancer and patients are in desperate need for more therapeutic options to help improve disease outcomes. From a mechanistic perspective, the combination of a CD47 blocker and rituximab, as well as the combination of lenalidomide and rituximab, have demonstrated clinical activity against NHL. As these doublet combinations act through different but synergistic mechanisms, and have non-overlapping individual toxicity profiles, we anticipate the triplet combination of evorpacept, rituximab and lenalidomide will positively impact efficacy without increasing toxicity.”

About Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Approximately 500,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with NHL each year. In the U.S., NHL is the seventh most common type of cancer, and over 80,000 newly diagnosed cases of NHL are estimated in 2021. Treatment options are currently limited and resistance to existing therapies or relapse following treatment is common. The most prevalent form of NHL, accounting for about 40% of newly diagnosed NHL cases, is an aggressive form called diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (“DLBCL”). Patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL have an extremely poor prognosis with a median survival of approximately 6 months. Indolent lymphomas comprise another common form of NHL, especially among elderly individuals, where safe and effective chemotherapy-free options for these patients are urgently needed.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALX Oncology Announces Initiation of Investigator-Sponsored Trial of Evorpacept (ALX148) in Patients with Indolent and Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma - Phase 1/2 study conducted at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer CenterBURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...