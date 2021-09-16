Aravive to Participate in Fireside Chat at Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive, and Reshma Rangwala, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aravive, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM ET. Aravive will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.



This conference is being held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of www.aravive.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the webcast.