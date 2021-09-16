GXO Announces Elizabeth Fogarty as Chief Communications Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced that Elizabeth Fogarty has joined the company as its new Chief Communications Officer. Elizabeth joins GXO from Citigroup Inc. where she served as Managing Director and Head of Communications for the Global Consumer Bank. She will be responsible for managing GXO’s global external and internal communications.



Elizabeth is a communications leader with more than two decades of experience, including 17 years at Citi. Most recently, she managed media relations, reputation management and employee communications for Citi’s Global Consumer Bank, a leader in retail banking, wealth management and credit cards, serving more than 100 million clients across 19 markets.