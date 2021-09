Baudax Bio to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Presentations” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.