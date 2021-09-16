checkAd

GZ6G Technologies Hires Daniela Bittner as Director of Government Procurement

Accelerating Government Capabilities with Touchless Technologies in 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMARKETS: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Daniela Bittner as Director of Government Procurement. In this position, Daniela will be responsible for implementing and building a team to streamline enterprise contract acquisitions, manage subcontractor agreements, oversee management policies, and simplify product purchase opportunities for government partnerships. Her historical leadership experience, knowledge, success and support will have an immediate impact on GZ6G Technologies enterprise and Government revenue acquisitions.

GZ6G Technologies Corp. is a smart solutions technology company at the forefront of 5G, WI-FI 6, user experience and touchless Enterprise solutions. GZ6G operates as a consulting technology partner, providing technology strategies, operational efficiencies and innovative technology solutions for state, local, and educational (SLED) government agencies, Federal government, and private companies worldwide.

“GZ6G has a strong focus on accelerating revenues and expanding business opportunities through government partner contracts as a cornerstone of our operational strategy. With a wide range of solutions ready for implementation to meet the complex needs of government partners, our selection of the right person to lead our Government Procurement team is essential to our success,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies and its divisions.

“Our primary focus has been developing and creating innovative touchless technology solutions as the pandemic has accelerated the need for our client enterprise solutions.  We have been actively hiring back experienced management and re-forming our leadership team in order to have an immediate impact on our anticipated 2022 enterprise revenue opportunities.  Each new hire needs 90 to 120 days to become really comfortable with technology products and services,” continued Smith. “In my opinion Daniela has the knowledge, understanding and ability to accelerate and improve the enterprise contracting, provide key support and finalize the detailed sales processes by the end of 2021, all while, learning more about the company, products and services as she transitions into her role as Director of Government Procurement.”

