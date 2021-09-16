checkAd

Healthpeak Properties Selects View Smart Windows for Second Large-Scale Development in San Diego

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

Callan Ridge Life Science development follows The Boardwalk campus installation in 2020

SAN DIEGO and MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows will be installed at the Callan Ridge campus, a new life science project under development by Healthpeak Properties (Healthpeak), a publicly traded national REIT, in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego. Callan Ridge represents Healthpeak's second life science development to feature View Smart Windows, following the campus-wide installation at The Boardwalk, a Class-A lab and creative office project that delivered this summer.

Located at 3020-3030 Callan Road in the heart of the Torrey Pines Science Park, Callan Ridge will be a Class-A, two-building campus totaling 185,000 square feet and is 100% pre-leased to Turning Point Therapeutics, a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. View Smart Windows will be installed throughout Callan Ridge, providing a healthier and more sustainable environment for the innovators working on tomorrow’s lifesaving science and research. The development will feature stunning architecture and unobstructed coastal and canyon views visible through View Smart Windows.

“At Healthpeak, we strive to create environments that enable breakthrough life science innovation,” said Mike Dorris, Senior VP and Co-Head of Life Science for Healthpeak. “Our deepening partnership with View aligns directly with that goal. View Smart Windows are a game changing amenity that set us apart and had a meaningful impact on Turning Point Therapeutics’ decision to lease the entire Callan Ridge campus.”

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds while controlling temperature and glare. This is especially valuable in life science buildings and labs, where sterile work environments and alert, healthy scientists are critical to success. Blinds act as a reservoir for dust and germs that can contaminate sensitive materials and block blue wavelength sunlight that disinfects surfaces. View Smart Windows eliminate these concerns, while also providing privacy to protect intellectual property and enabling a wider variety of workspace configurations, including those with workstations directly in front of the windows.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthpeak Properties Selects View Smart Windows for Second Large-Scale Development in San Diego Callan Ridge Life Science development follows The Boardwalk campus installation in 2020 SAN DIEGO and MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...