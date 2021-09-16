Healthpeak Properties Selects View Smart Windows for Second Large-Scale Development in San Diego

Callan Ridge Life Science development follows The Boardwalk campus installation in 2020

SAN DIEGO and MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows will be installed at the Callan Ridge campus, a new life science project under development by Healthpeak Properties (Healthpeak), a publicly traded national REIT, in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego. Callan Ridge represents Healthpeak's second life science development to feature View Smart Windows, following the campus-wide installation at The Boardwalk, a Class-A lab and creative office project that delivered this summer.

Located at 3020-3030 Callan Road in the heart of the Torrey Pines Science Park, Callan Ridge will be a Class-A, two-building campus totaling 185,000 square feet and is 100% pre-leased to Turning Point Therapeutics, a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. View Smart Windows will be installed throughout Callan Ridge, providing a healthier and more sustainable environment for the innovators working on tomorrow’s lifesaving science and research. The development will feature stunning architecture and unobstructed coastal and canyon views visible through View Smart Windows.

“At Healthpeak, we strive to create environments that enable breakthrough life science innovation,” said Mike Dorris, Senior VP and Co-Head of Life Science for Healthpeak. “Our deepening partnership with View aligns directly with that goal. View Smart Windows are a game changing amenity that set us apart and had a meaningful impact on Turning Point Therapeutics’ decision to lease the entire Callan Ridge campus.”

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds while controlling temperature and glare. This is especially valuable in life science buildings and labs, where sterile work environments and alert, healthy scientists are critical to success. Blinds act as a reservoir for dust and germs that can contaminate sensitive materials and block blue wavelength sunlight that disinfects surfaces. View Smart Windows eliminate these concerns, while also providing privacy to protect intellectual property and enabling a wider variety of workspace configurations, including those with workstations directly in front of the windows.