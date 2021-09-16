NXT Energy Solutions Provides Operational Update

NXT is pleased to report that progress continues with respect to the development of the “SFD-GT” geothermal sensor family for which NXT is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada’s Industrial Research Assistance Program. To facilitate SFD-GT sensor development, NXT tested existing SFD sensors under different operating parameters associated with subsurface conditions favourable for geothermal resources. The test results have demonstrated that the development of a dedicated SFD Geothermal sensor family can be accelerated. This will allow NXT to undertake commercial ventures in the geothermal field in the near and midterm.

NXT is also pleased to provide an update on processing algorithms that will assist in the attribute mapping, interpretation and integration of SFD data. A number of new approaches, algorithms, and models have been successfully trialed that provide a more definitive approach to corroborating SFD results by direct spatial comparison with subsurface properties that are pertinent to both hydrocarbon and geothermal applications. Whilst these methods require final formalization and further field testing, NXT expects that the eventual implementation of these enhancements will help drive the integration of SFD data and results into the overall upstream exploration cycle.

NXT also announces its patent application in India has now been officially granted by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks bringing the total number of countries granting NXT’s patents to 45 which is indicative of the successful technical scrutiny of the underlying concepts and principles of the SFD geophysical method.

George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT, commented, “On the business development side, hydrocarbon survey opportunities continue to progress well in our core areas of focus in Africa, Mexico, Asia, and in South America. In addition, we are in discussions with multiple geothermal companies about providing SFD services to them. For these reasons, we are optimistic about the remainder of 2021, and will remain focused on contract execution in order to deliver value to our shareholders.”