checkAd

NXT Energy Solutions Provides Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) today announced an update on the Company's recent research and development programs.

NXT is pleased to report that progress continues with respect to the development of the “SFD-GT” geothermal sensor family for which NXT is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada’s Industrial Research Assistance Program. To facilitate SFD-GT sensor development, NXT tested existing SFD sensors under different operating parameters associated with subsurface conditions favourable for geothermal resources. The test results have demonstrated that the development of a dedicated SFD Geothermal sensor family can be accelerated. This will allow NXT to undertake commercial ventures in the geothermal field in the near and midterm.

NXT is also pleased to provide an update on processing algorithms that will assist in the attribute mapping, interpretation and integration of SFD data. A number of new approaches, algorithms, and models have been successfully trialed that provide a more definitive approach to corroborating SFD results by direct spatial comparison with subsurface properties that are pertinent to both hydrocarbon and geothermal applications. Whilst these methods require final formalization and further field testing, NXT expects that the eventual implementation of these enhancements will help drive the integration of SFD data and results into the overall upstream exploration cycle.

NXT also announces its patent application in India has now been officially granted by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks bringing the total number of countries granting NXT’s patents to 45 which is indicative of the successful technical scrutiny of the underlying concepts and principles of the SFD geophysical method.

George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT, commented, “On the business development side, hydrocarbon survey opportunities continue to progress well in our core areas of focus in Africa, Mexico, Asia, and in South America.  In addition, we are in discussions with multiple geothermal companies about providing SFD services to them.  For these reasons, we are optimistic about the remainder of 2021, and will remain focused on contract execution in order to deliver value to our shareholders.” 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NXT Energy Solutions Provides Operational Update CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) today announced an update on the Company's recent research and development programs. NXT is pleased to report that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...