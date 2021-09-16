checkAd

Beazley announces new Global Head of Cyber Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Specialist insurer Beazley has named Raf Sanchez as its new Global Head of Cyber Services

London, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez, currently International Manager of Beazley Breach Response Services, assumes his new Global Head of Cyber Services role on the 1st October, and joins the Global Cyber & Tech Management Team. He will continue to be based in London.

Beazley is a market leader in cyber insurance, and Sanchez has been integral to the development of Beazley’s breach response services, which are a key element of the Beazley Breach Response (BBR) product that was launched in 2009. The pre and post loss services that BBR’s reputation has been built upon continue to develop, and are increasingly important in the face of rising global cyber threats and severity of attacks.

Paul Bantick, Global Head of Cyber & Technology at Beazley, said: “We have created the new role of Global Head of Cyber Services to further enhance our commitment to underwriting cyber exposure, and harnessing data and technology to equip clients with the best possible risk management tools. Raf’s unique knowledge and experience of the cyber threat landscape and optimum risk management practices will be invaluable as we develop another layer of protection for businesses grappling with the new, post-covid cyber risk landscape.

“In his new role, Raf will direct global risk management and incident response functions, playing a pivotal role in Beazley’s Cyber Ecosystem. With a focus on giving clients the power, autonomy, knowledge and desire to proactively manage down their cyber exposure by investing in and building out their cyber resilience.”

Commenting on his appointment, Raf Sanchez said: “This is a critical time for cyber risk; with an increasingly distributed workforce, well-funded and innovative adversaries and the challenge of fending off a barrage of constant attacks, there has never been a more important time to help clients to be better prepared to respond.

“We are moving into an exciting but challenging chapter of our cyber journey. Our experience across tens of thousands of incidents of all types and severities and in a multitude of territories means that we can provide unique insights and expertise to our clients. I am excited to be taking on this new global leadership role spearheading this critical unit at a time when our clients need our support more than ever.”

 

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best. 

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

 

Attachment 

CONTACT: Emily Rogers
Beazley Group
+44 (0)20 7674 7517
Emily.Rogers@beazley.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Beazley announces new Global Head of Cyber Services Specialist insurer Beazley has named Raf Sanchez as its new Global Head of Cyber ServicesLondon, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sanchez, currently International Manager of Beazley Breach Response Services, assumes his new Global Head of Cyber …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...