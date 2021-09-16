checkAd

Axsome Therapeutics Initiates SYMPHONY Phase 3 Trial of AXS-12 in Narcolepsy

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, enrolled the first patient in SYMPHONY (Study Evaluating a Mechanistic Approach to Treating Narcolepsy), a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of AXS-12 in patients with narcolepsy. AXS-12 is a novel, oral, potent, and highly selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor. Topline results from the SYMPHONY trial are anticipated in the first half of 2023.

“The advancement of AXS-12 into Phase 3 testing for narcolepsy demonstrates Axsome’s commitment to developing important new medicines for patients living with serious CNS conditions,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome. “Narcolepsy impairs almost every aspect of a patient’s life including cognitive, psychological, social, and emotional functioning. If successfully developed, AXS-12 may address multiple symptoms of this debilitating condition.”

AXS-12 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of narcolepsy.

About the SYMPHONY Trial

SYMPHONY (Study Evaluating a Mechanistic Approach to Treating Narcolepsy) is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AXS-12 in patients with narcolepsy. Approximately 90 patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to treatment with AXS-12 or placebo for 5 weeks. The primary endpoint will be the frequency of cataplexy attacks. Other symptoms of narcolepsy as well as safety will be assessed throughout the study.

About Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a serious and debilitating neurological condition that causes dysregulation of the sleep-wake cycle and is characterized clinically by excessive daytime sleepiness, cataplexy, hypnagogic hallucinations, sleep paralysis, and disrupted nocturnal sleep. Narcolepsy afflicts an estimated 185,000 individuals in the U.S. Cataplexy is seen in an estimated 70% of narcolepsy patients and is a sudden reduction or loss of muscle tone while a patient is awake, typically triggered by strong emotions such as laughter, fear, anger, stress, or excitement. Narcolepsy interferes with cognitive, psychological, and social functioning, increases the risk of work- and driving-related accidents, and is associated with a 1.5-fold higher mortality rate.

