Flora Growth Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Panama, Applauds Recent Cannabis Law Reforms

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that Flora Growth has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Robust Farms Inc. (“Robust”), a Panamanian importer and distributor, to supply its premium cannabidiol (“CBD”) derivative products from its Kasa Wholefoods division. Additionally, Robust will be applying for its import license of cannabis products which Flora expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon receipt of this updated licensing.

On August 30th, Panama’s National Legislative Assembly passed Bill 153 to legalize the use of medical cannabis and its therapeutic properties. It’s expected that Panama will become the first country in Central America to regulate the use of medical cannabis, however, the new regulations must be approved by President Laurentino Cortizo. The new law aims to promote and ensure monitored and controlled access to medical cannabis products by working with a number of government divisions and agencies. Some key highlights of the new legislation include: