Flora Growth Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Panama, Applauds Recent Cannabis Law Reforms
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that Flora Growth has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Robust Farms Inc. (“Robust”), a Panamanian importer and distributor, to supply its premium cannabidiol (“CBD”) derivative products from its Kasa Wholefoods division. Additionally, Robust will be applying for its import license of cannabis products which Flora expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon receipt of this updated licensing.
On August 30th, Panama’s National Legislative Assembly passed Bill 153 to legalize the use of medical cannabis and its therapeutic properties. It’s expected that Panama will become the first country in Central America to regulate the use of medical cannabis, however, the new regulations must be approved by President Laurentino Cortizo. The new law aims to promote and ensure monitored and controlled access to medical cannabis products by working with a number of government divisions and agencies. Some key highlights of the new legislation include:
- Patients that have been authorized to use medical cannabis based on specific clinical indications will have the right to access medical cannabis products through licensed pharmacies
- Domestic production will take place, though only seven licenses for the manufacturing of cannabis seeds, plants, and derivatives will be granted
- Pharmacies will be responsible for the distribution of medical cannabis products and will need to apply for a permit and pass a site inspection (valid initially for two years)
- The creation of the National Program for the Study of the Medicinal Use of Cannabis and its Derivatives to promote research and develop educational campaigns
- There is no provision for at home cultivation
- Advertising may only appear in scientific journals, not the media or social networks
“It’s important to recognize the continued trend of medical and adult-use cannabis legalization sweeping across the globe as governments increasingly recognize its therapeutic properties, and want to control, regulate, and tax these products to foster economic prosperity, as well as bring significant reform in civil rights and criminal justice,” said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth. “We applaud the efforts of Panamanian legislators and advocacy groups to push forward this initiative that will ultimately help provide options for patients who are looking to improve their quality of life by utilizing emerging cannabinoid therapeutic treatments and look forward to working with local partners to provide our medical-grade cannabis products to the citizens of Panama.”
