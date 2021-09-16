checkAd

Flora Growth Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Panama, Applauds Recent Cannabis Law Reforms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 13:05  |  33   |   |   

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that Flora Growth has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Robust Farms Inc. (“Robust”), a Panamanian importer and distributor, to supply its premium cannabidiol (“CBD”) derivative products from its Kasa Wholefoods division. Additionally, Robust will be applying for its import license of cannabis products which Flora expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon receipt of this updated licensing.

On August 30th, Panama’s National Legislative Assembly passed Bill 153 to legalize the use of medical cannabis and its therapeutic properties. It’s expected that Panama will become the first country in Central America to regulate the use of medical cannabis, however, the new regulations must be approved by President Laurentino Cortizo. The new law aims to promote and ensure monitored and controlled access to medical cannabis products by working with a number of government divisions and agencies. Some key highlights of the new legislation include:

  • Patients that have been authorized to use medical cannabis based on specific clinical indications will have the right to access medical cannabis products through licensed pharmacies
  • Domestic production will take place, though only seven licenses for the manufacturing of cannabis seeds, plants, and derivatives will be granted
  • Pharmacies will be responsible for the distribution of medical cannabis products and will need to apply for a permit and pass a site inspection (valid initially for two years)
  • The creation of the National Program for the Study of the Medicinal Use of Cannabis and its Derivatives to promote research and develop educational campaigns
  • There is no provision for at home cultivation
  • Advertising may only appear in scientific journals, not the media or social networks

“It’s important to recognize the continued trend of medical and adult-use cannabis legalization sweeping across the globe as governments increasingly recognize its therapeutic properties, and want to control, regulate, and tax these products to foster economic prosperity, as well as bring significant reform in civil rights and criminal justice,” said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth. “We applaud the efforts of Panamanian legislators and advocacy groups to push forward this initiative that will ultimately help provide options for patients who are looking to improve their quality of life by utilizing emerging cannabinoid therapeutic treatments and look forward to working with local partners to provide our medical-grade cannabis products to the citizens of Panama.”

Seite 1 von 3
Flora Growth Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flora Growth Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Panama, Applauds Recent Cannabis Law Reforms Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that Flora Growth has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Dynatrace Rated Highest in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Flora Beauty’s Mind Naturals Recognized As Trendsetting Brand At Cosmoprof North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Flora Growth Expands Distribution, Will Launch Stardog Loungewear On E-Commerce Platform Zulily With Over 5 Million Active Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Applied DNA Enters into Master Services Agreement with Flora Growth for Cannabis Validation and Authentication, Secures First Statement of Work Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Flora Growth Launches Cutting-Edge Global Cannabis Distribution Strategy, Implements Pharmaceutical Standards For Its Supply Chain
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Flora Growth Receives 2021 Commercial Export Quota of 7,900kg of Psychoactive (THC) Cannabis Flower From Colombian Government
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Flora Lab Receives GMP Certification For Manufacturing Cosmetic Products Demonstrating Operational Excellence And Enabling Global Export Of Product Portfolio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Flora Growth Closes Investment in Hoshi, Provides Clear Expected Pathway To European Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated Between US$9-11M
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Flora Growth Signs Agreement To Acquire Industry-Leading Vessel Brand, Entering Luxury Cannabis Consumer Technology Segment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten