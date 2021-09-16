checkAd

Radisson Collection launches new global art series with emerging artists to create art inspired by each hotel’s iconic location

Radisson Collection, Radisson Hotel Group’s premium lifestyle brand, is proud to announce a new series of global art collaborations working with local emerging artists to create a curated selection of immersive artwork and creative lifestyle experiences for guests to enjoy as the brand continues to expand its luxury portfolio with key flagship openings in an innovative and creative manner.

The new global art series will see individual artists create new works of art at a selection of Radisson Collection hotels, providing not only an exclusive experience for guests to virtually discover these destinations from a unique angle, but also bring beautiful new artwork to life through a combination of art and avant-garde mediums. Stemming from the design heritage of the first Radisson Collection hotel designed by Arne Jacobsen – Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen - these creative partnerships will continue the artistic thread of the brand into the future. These new collaborations will showcase Radisson Collection hotels from a unique perspective and support the art sector by raising awareness of these artists on a global scale, and tapping into new audiences across the world with their exclusive creations.


The first collaborations will launch in the United Kingdom with two artists who have achieved worldwide recognition and attracted large communities to their social media channels thanks to their highly imaginative work. These artists include the photographer Rich McCor, better known as Paperboyo, and Fei Wang, contemporary artist and Chinese illustrator known under the pseudonym of Mr.Slowboy.

Paperboyo (his Instagram account name) is an English photographer who has turned what once was a hobby into a full-time profession playing with perspective, history, and architecture. His travels have taken him to some of the world’s most stunning locations including New York, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and the moais of Easter Island. At The Edwardian Manchester, A Radisson Collection Hotel, McCor was inspired by the landscape, designs, and scenery around him, including the hotel’s mix of modern and Victorian architecture which he brought to life and captured from a new perspective with his signature brand of illustrative photographic art and humor. Go behind the scenes here on YouTube

