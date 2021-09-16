checkAd

Plato Gold Initiates a High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic and TDEM Survey on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 13:15  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. of Quebec to conduct a high resolution airborne Magnetic and Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) geophysical survey on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Property, located 30 km northwest of Marathon, Ontario. The survey is scheduled to begin in early November 2021 and be completed over a period of 3 to 5 days.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Pic River Property Location

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Geophysical Survey Plan (Prospectair Geosurveys Inc.)

The survey planned for Pic River Property will assist in outlining potential PGE-Cu-Ni targets within the favourable layered gabbro series that extends west onto Plato Gold’s Pic River claims from Generation Mining Limited’s Sally Zone Deposit. The layered gabbro unit, which occupies the eastern and northern rim of the Coldwell Alkalic Complex, was identified and mapped by Walker et al. (1993) of the Ontario Geological Survey, as representing the basal portion of the complex.

The layered gabbro unit also hosts other PGE-Cu-Ni mineralized zones including the Marathon Palladium-Copper Deposit along the eastern rim of the complex. Generation Mining is currently awaiting environmental approval for the development of an open pit mining operation. The current Measured and Indicated mineral resource estimate for the Marathon Deposit consists of 3.24 Moz Pd, 1.06 Moz Pt, 796 Mlb Cu, 9.34 Moz Ag and 0.39 Moz Au (Generation Mining Limited website, September 2021).

Anomalies generated by Plato Gold’s upcoming airborne geophysical survey will be used to define targets for a planned diamond drilling program on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Property.

It should be noted that mineralization hosted on Generation Mining’s adjacent Marathon Property is not necessarily indicative or representative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property. Further exploration work by Plato Gold is required to determine the composition and continuity of the favorable mineralized gabbro horizon across the Pic River Property.

The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a ‘Qualified Person’ (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plato Gold Initiates a High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic and TDEM Survey on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Project TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. of Quebec to conduct a high resolution airborne Magnetic and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...