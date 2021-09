(PLX AI) – Nordea Nordea's Board of Directors will decide on ordinary dividend on 1 October.Nordea Board authorised to decide on an ordinary dividend of a maximum of EUR 0.72Record date for payment would be Oct. 5, earliest payment date Oct. 12

Nordea to Decide on Dividend on Oct. 1; May Pay Up To EUR 0.72 per Share

