Spark Power Launches Be Powerful Scholarship for Underrepresented People in Ontario Entering the Trades

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), is excited to announce the launch of its Be Powerful scholarship, which will support six Ontario students from underrepresented communities who are interested in becoming licensed electricians, powerline technicians, high voltage technicians or technologists, renewable energy technicians, wind technicians, or solar technicians. The scholarship was made possible through a $5.3M grant from the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund. The scholarship is open to those with any level of education, from newcomers to Canada to high school apprentices, or recent graduates and those seeking second careers. In total, the scholarship will support two students pursuing high voltage training, two students pursuing low voltage training, and two students pursuing electrician training in the renewable services sector. Scholarship applications will be accepted from September 15, 2021, through to October 15, 2021.

"Spark is proud to be investing in the future of Ontario's trades through our new Be Powerful scholarship," said Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark Power. "Thanks to support from the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund, these scholarships will enable us to continue our legacy as a forward-thinking organization that is dedicated to meeting the technological demands of the ever-changing power and electrical landscapes," said Jackson. "We want to ensure the next generation of electrical workers are trained with the highest-level of education, ensuring Ontario's workforce and economy remain strong now and into the future," he said.

"Through the Be Powerful scholarship, Spark is supporting individuals in underrepresented communities at the high school and post-secondary level," said Najlaa Rauf, Vice President of People and Culture (HR) at Spark Power. "This will not only enable them to choose a career in a growing, in-demand sector, but also help to encourage others from similar communities to explore careers in the same areas. Whether applicants are in high school, college, university, are newcomers to Canada, or searching for their second careers - the Be Powerful scholarship is designed to support those who might not otherwise have an opportunity to pursue a career in the trades," said Rauf.

"Through the Be Powerful scholarship, we're helping people jumpstart rewarding careers in the skilled trades," said Monte McNaughton, Ontario's Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "I want everyone to know that careers as licensed electricians, or powerline and renewable energy technicians, are exciting, in-demand and lucrative. We are facing a labour shortage in our province. By investing in great partnerships, like this one, our government is filling the skills gap while giving hardworking women and men a hand up into great jobs with bigger paycheques. This is just one more way we're keeping our economy strong."

About Spark Power 
Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

