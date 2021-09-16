checkAd

BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho

Autor: Accesswire
16.09.2021, 13:30  |  49   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(FSE:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce an extension of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(FSE:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce an extension of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (THMG, THM) ("Thunder Mountain") and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, to acquire up to a 100% interest in the South Mountain Project ("South Mountain" or the "Project" or the "Property") in southwest Idaho, U.S.A.

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals stated, "We are happy to have agreed on the extension of our Option Agreement with Thunder Mountain to allow for completion of a phase of surface exploration drilling to determine the potential to further increase the resource tonnage at the South Mountain Property. Based on our last two phases of underground drilling, combined with historical mining records, drilling, and rib sampling, we believe there is strong potential to further grow the mineral resource substantially by targeting extensions of existing mineralized zones with holes drilled from surface. Our plan is to complete a 2,100 metre (7,000 feet) drilling campaign and incorporate the results to provide an updated mineral resource estimate for the Project. The updated resource estimate will then lead to completion of our ongoing preliminary economic assessment for the Project next year."

BeMetals entered the initial Option Agreement for the South Mountain Project in February 2019 (See BeMetals press release dated February 28, 2019, for more details on the Option Agreement) and today's amendment provides for an extension of the option period by approximately 15 months, to December 31, 2022. BeMetals intends to complete the surface exploration drilling program as soon as possible subject to drilling contractor availability and seasonal weather conditions.

ABOUT THE SOUTH MOUNTAIN PROJECT

South Mountain is a polymetallic development project focused on high-grade zinc and is located approximately 70 miles southwest of Boise, Idaho (See Figure 1). The Project was intermittently mined from the late 1800s to the late 1960s and its existing underground workings remain intact and well maintained. Historic production at the Project has largely come from high-grade massive sulphide bodies that remain open at depth and along strike. According to historical smelter records, approximately 53,642 tons of mineralized material has been mined to date. These records also indicate average grades; 14.5% Zn, 363.42 g/t Ag, 1.98 g/t Au, 2.4% Pb, and 1.4% Cu were realised (See NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Mountain Project, dated June 15, 2021, Section 6.4 - Table 6.3 for more details. Available on the BeMetals website and at www.sedar.com). Thunder Mountain purchased and advanced the South Mountain from 2007 through 2019, with expenditures into the Project of approximately US$12million.

Seite 1 von 4
BeMetals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(FSE:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce an extension of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program
Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange
Innodata Announces New AI Data Annotation Capabilities for Patient Medical Records and Significant ...
ePlay Announces Canadian Launch of Klocked Fitness App; Canadian Securities Exchange Announce Team ...
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $81 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ...
Cboe Vest Marks a Milestone: The Fund That Started the Buffer Category Turns 5 Years Old
Falcon Awaits Final Approval - Warrant Exercise Incentive
ForwardAI Announces PreciseMatch(TM), an Intelligent Transaction Mapping Technology That Validates ...
Mass Fintech Hub Launches First Series of Virtual Programs at Boston FinTech Week 2021
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...