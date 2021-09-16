BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(FSE:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce an extension of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(FSE:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce an extension of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (THMG, THM) ("Thunder Mountain") and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, to acquire up to a 100% interest in the South Mountain Project ("South Mountain" or the "Project" or the "Property") in southwest Idaho, U.S.A.

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals stated, "We are happy to have agreed on the extension of our Option Agreement with Thunder Mountain to allow for completion of a phase of surface exploration drilling to determine the potential to further increase the resource tonnage at the South Mountain Property. Based on our last two phases of underground drilling, combined with historical mining records, drilling, and rib sampling, we believe there is strong potential to further grow the mineral resource substantially by targeting extensions of existing mineralized zones with holes drilled from surface. Our plan is to complete a 2,100 metre (7,000 feet) drilling campaign and incorporate the results to provide an updated mineral resource estimate for the Project. The updated resource estimate will then lead to completion of our ongoing preliminary economic assessment for the Project next year."