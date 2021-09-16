checkAd

ParcelPal Announces Official Close of US Acquisition and Related Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that the parties related to the Company’s acquisition of its first United States delivery service company (“Acquiree”) have officially closed the transaction. This transaction effectively nearly doubles both the Company’s annual revenue and overall size, which is additionally significant since it marks the first such acquisition in the history of the Company.

The total purchase price (the “Purchase Price”) was $3.1 million USD, consisting of 60% cash and 40% in restricted shares of ParcelPal’s common stock. ParcelPal and Acquiree also entered into an exclusive services agreement with its principal business source (which also contain non-interference and non-competition clauses to further enhance the likelihood of the short and long term success of the acquired business).

The cash portion of the purchase price was secured via a private placement financing, and will be paid in up to four tranches beginning with the closing date. The shares issued pursuant to the acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after the closing date (under Canadian securities law, and six months and one day under U.S. securities law, as applicable).

CEO Rich Wheeless commented: “This acquisition marks an exciting time for the Company as entering the United States has always been viewed as a logical entry into the world’s largest consumer marketplace and integral to ParcelPal’s significant future growth. I am buoyed by the fact that we continue to onboard new clients and continue to diversify our customer base. The acquisition financing provides not only the capital for the acquisition, but also gives us additional capital for undertaking additional steps in the Company’s growth plan and which bolsters our balance sheet in the near term.”  

Rich continued: “Importantly, the terms of this financing are similar in numerous respects to our existing $5M USD equity line of credit which we have in place. Having these capital options while we continuously look at synergistic operational expansion and/or additional acquisition targets is vitally important. Lastly, I am also pleased with the recent improved operating performance and looking forward to working hard to continuing this trend.”

