NFI announces additional order from Oregon’s Lane Transit for 19 battery-electric transit buses and associated charging infrastructure

The order follows New Flyer’s recent delivery of 11 battery-electric transit buses and installation of five depot chargers, which were supported by Federal Transit Administration Low or No-Emission funding. Both orders advance LTD’s climate action goals of 75% greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emission reduction by 2030, and 100% fleet turnover to reduce fossil fuel dependency by 2035.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) has received a new contract from the Lane Transit District (“LTD”) for 19 battery-electric forty-foot Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit buses. The order includes six depot chargers and commissioning by New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, supporting electric bus deployment in Eugene-Springfield, Oregon, and Metro Area where LTD delivers more than 10 million bus rides annually.

“NFI is meeting the growing demand for reduced GHG emission by providing comprehensive turn-key solutions, built on our four-pillar approach including buses and coaches, connected technology, infrastructure, and workforce development,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “These integrated turnkey solutions are tailored for a customer’s specific needs and serve as critical enablers of the transition to zero-emission. With battery-electric options across our entire suite of vehicles, NFI is positioned unlike any other OEM to advance the mass mobility shift toward sustainability.”

“New Flyer has delivered over 60 buses to LTD since 2004 and continues to deliver safe, reliable and efficient mobility through the growing presence of battery-electric buses,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “Together with our full-suite infrastructure solutions, New Flyer’s next generation battery-electric buses are helping LTD drive a zero-emission future.”

Introduced in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three distinct technology advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery. For more information, visit newflyer.com/ng. New Flyer’s zero-emission deployments are supported by New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, providing safe and reliable infrastructure services for smart, sustainable mobility projects with over 200 chargers installed to date. For information, visit newflyer.com/infrastructuresolutions.