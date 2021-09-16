Zai Lab Expands U.S. Operations to Join the Cambridge Biotechnology Community

“We are excited to expand our presence in the U.S. by opening a new Zai Lab office in Cambridge,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “As a growing global biopharmaceutical company with strategic operations in South San Francisco and Shanghai, we recognize the importance of being in the center of this vibrant and entrepreneurial scientific community, working alongside others who are committed to advancing healthcare and improving the lives of patients.”

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will expand its operations in the U.S. and establish a key presence in the Cambridge biotechnology hub. Business operations to be headquartered in the new Cambridge office include alliance management, business development, legal and governance functions.

“This is an important step in Zai Lab’s journey to become a global biopharmaceutical company, a partner of choice and a place where our employees can do their best work. We have earned the reputation as a trusted partner of choice for global biopharmaceutical companies seeking to not only access the Chinese market but also find a long-term strategic partner for global clinical development. Through these partnerships, Zai Lab has built the strongest late-stage oncology portfolio with global first-in-class and/or best-in-class profile, among innovative Chinese biotech companies. It is further supplementing its pipeline with an in-house discovery effort aiming to produce 1-2 global INDs per year. We embrace the values of entrepreneurship, innovation, patient-first, collaboration, dedication, and integrity, and we look forward to expanding our team based in Cambridge.”

Zai Lab will host a Global R&D Day on September 22 where the Company will showcase the depth and breadth of its innovative pipeline, its strength in the China market and the growth potential of Zai Lab to the global investor community. Guests are encouraged to register in advance to join the webcast.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.