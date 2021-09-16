Windtree to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

WARRINGTON, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and be available for 1x1 meetings at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit.



The Company’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:55 am ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Events page (https://ir.windtreetx.com/events) of the company’s website (www.windtreetx.com).