Windtree to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit
WARRINGTON, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions
for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and be available for 1x1 meetings at
the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit.
The Company’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:55 am ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Events page (https://ir.windtreetx.com/events) of the company’s website (www.windtreetx.com).
About Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree’s heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on developing AEROSURF, a drug-device combination, to deliver its synthetic KL4 surfactant non-invasively to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK. Windtree is also evaluating KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients. Also in Windtree’s portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.
