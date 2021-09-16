checkAd

Spotlite360 Retains Sewald Hanfling for Strategic Business Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 13:30  |  81   |   |   

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a one-year agreement with Denver-based Sewald Hanfling LLC (“Sewald Hanfling”) to create and execute business development strategies for the commercialization of the Company’s SaaS-based supply chain solution (the “Spotlite360 Technologies”) in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and cannabis categories. Founded in 2012, Sewald Hanfling is a public affairs firm with specialties to include government affairs, lobbying (local/state/federal), and business development. With a primary focus on markets in the state of Colorado, Sewald Hanfling has recognized opportunities for major players in both government and industry to leverage blockchain and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) technologies to unlock new business value, optimize workflows, improve visibility, and facilitate compliance with new and emerging government and regulatory mandates.

In a press release dated August 11, 2021, Spotlite360 announced an agreement with one of the longest-established cannabis dispensary operators in Colorado to explore potential integrations of the Spotlite360 Technologies into its systems. Such integrations could be instrumental to efforts to expand into other states by providing an unparalleled level of visibility into the movement of goods in the supply chain. By ensuring each and every stakeholder in a supply chain is held accountable through immutable reporting on a distributed ledger through autonomous tracking instruments, solutions such as the Spotlite360 Technologies can set new standards in a variety of commercial sectors. As such, the Company intends to explore opportunities to encourage policy changes through Sewald Hanfling’s nationwide network of elected officials whose supervision of industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, and cannabis can provide valuable insights with respect to where solutions such as the Spotlite360 Technologies can be the most impactful.

More information about Sewald Hanfling can be found on its website: https://www.sewaldhanfling.com/

Under its agreement with the Company, Sewald Hanfling will be paid a referral commission for introductions of accounts who enter into service contracts for integrations of the Spotlite360 Technologies. With its extensive base of private sector clients throughout Colorado and elsewhere in the United States, the Company’s management believes that Sewald Hanfling will be a strategic channel partner for the Spotlite360 Technologies, driving pipeline growth and revenue opportunities for the Company.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spotlite360 Retains Sewald Hanfling for Strategic Business Development DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a one-year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
NICE Recommends BioCryst’s ORLADEYO (berotralstat), the First Oral, Once-daily Therapy, to ...
BELIEVE: H1 2021 Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...