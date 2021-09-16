Spotlite360 Retains Sewald Hanfling for Strategic Business Development

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a one-year agreement with Denver-based Sewald Hanfling LLC (“Sewald Hanfling”) to create and execute business development strategies for the commercialization of the Company’s SaaS-based supply chain solution (the “Spotlite360 Technologies”) in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and cannabis categories. Founded in 2012, Sewald Hanfling is a public affairs firm with specialties to include government affairs, lobbying (local/state/federal), and business development. With a primary focus on markets in the state of Colorado, Sewald Hanfling has recognized opportunities for major players in both government and industry to leverage blockchain and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) technologies to unlock new business value, optimize workflows, improve visibility, and facilitate compliance with new and emerging government and regulatory mandates.



In a press release dated August 11, 2021 , Spotlite360 announced an agreement with one of the longest-established cannabis dispensary operators in Colorado to explore potential integrations of the Spotlite360 Technologies into its systems. Such integrations could be instrumental to efforts to expand into other states by providing an unparalleled level of visibility into the movement of goods in the supply chain. By ensuring each and every stakeholder in a supply chain is held accountable through immutable reporting on a distributed ledger through autonomous tracking instruments, solutions such as the Spotlite360 Technologies can set new standards in a variety of commercial sectors. As such, the Company intends to explore opportunities to encourage policy changes through Sewald Hanfling’s nationwide network of elected officials whose supervision of industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, and cannabis can provide valuable insights with respect to where solutions such as the Spotlite360 Technologies can be the most impactful.

More information about Sewald Hanfling can be found on its website: https://www.sewaldhanfling.com/

Under its agreement with the Company, Sewald Hanfling will be paid a referral commission for introductions of accounts who enter into service contracts for integrations of the Spotlite360 Technologies. With its extensive base of private sector clients throughout Colorado and elsewhere in the United States, the Company’s management believes that Sewald Hanfling will be a strategic channel partner for the Spotlite360 Technologies, driving pipeline growth and revenue opportunities for the Company.