Vincerx Pharma Announces $50 Million Private Placement

Strengthened financial position extends expected cash runway into 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement on September 15, 2021 to sell an aggregate of 3.5 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $14.50 per share. The private placement was led by new and existing investors, including Deerfield Management Company, Rock Springs Capital, Point72 Asset Management, and Sphera Healthcare, among others.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the financing for working capital and general corporate purposes, including to support the clinical evaluation of VIP152, the Company’s potent and selective inhibitor of CDK9, in additional indications and combination regimens, as well as to advance its bioconjugation platform. Vincerx had $85.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.

“The Vincerx team remains focused on our mission of developing innovative and urgently needed oncology therapies. We look forward to the planned initiation of our Phase 1 dose escalation study in CLL relapsed or refractory to venetoclax and BTK inhibitors in the second half of this year. In addition to our monotherapy approach, we are also excited to initiate our combination studies in the early part of next year, which would expand our addressable patient population and allow us to move to earlier lines of therapy,” said Ahmed Hamdy M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx.

The financing is expected to close on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. SVB Leerink acted as the lead placement agent. LifeSci Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald acted as co-placement agents.

The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a resale registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock sold in the private placement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be by means of a prospectus.

