DGAP-Adhoc aap Implantate AG significantly raises EBITDA forecast for financial year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
aap Implantate AG significantly raises EBITDA forecast for financial year 2021

16-Sep-2021 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces that the EBITDA guidance for the financial year 2021 is increased significantly by approx. 64% up to approx. 80% to a range between EUR -2.0 million and EUR -0.7 million. This is due to lower overall operating expenses, which will be incurred to a substantially lower extent as a result of strict cost discipline, and in particular a noticeably reduced cost framework for the planned human clinical study for the antibacterial silver coating technology. The cost reduction in connection with the human study results, on the one hand, from the decision to build up important know-how internally and thus to carry out the study with a higher proportion of own work. On the other hand, after re-evaluation of all available findings and renegotiation of contracts, the total cost of the study could be significantly reduced. In addition, the COVID-19-related postponement of the start of the human clinical study to the fourth quarter of 2021 means that a lower proportion of the costs will be incurred in the current financial year 2021 than was originally planned.
 

Against the backdrop of these developments, aap adjusts the outlook for the financial year 2021 and expects EBITDA in the range of EUR -2.0 million to EUR -0.7 million (previously: EUR -5.5 million to EUR -3.5 million) based on a now narrowed sales level of EUR 12.0 million to EUR 14.0 million (previously: EUR 12.0 million to EUR 15.0 million). Excluding R&D project costs for the silver coating and resorbable magnesium implant technologies, the forecast values for EBITDA are now between EUR -1.1 million and EUR +0.2 million (previously: EUR -2.8 million to EUR -0.8 million).

