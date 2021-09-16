DGAP-Adhoc aap Implantate AG significantly raises EBITDA forecast for financial year 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
Against the backdrop of these developments, aap adjusts the outlook for the financial year 2021 and expects EBITDA in the range of EUR -2.0 million to EUR -0.7 million (previously: EUR -5.5 million to EUR -3.5 million) based on a now narrowed sales level of EUR 12.0 million to EUR 14.0 million (previously: EUR 12.0 million to EUR 15.0 million). Excluding R&D project costs for the silver coating and resorbable magnesium implant technologies, the forecast values for EBITDA are now between EUR -1.1 million and EUR +0.2 million (previously: EUR -2.8 million to EUR -0.8 million).
