Repligen Announces Agreement to Acquire Avitide Inc.

  • Proposed acquisition strengthens Repligen’s Proteins business
  • Adds a market leader in affinity ligand discovery and development and complements established partnership with Navigo GmbH
  • Strategically moves Repligen into affinity resin solutions for gene therapy
  • Avitide is expected to contribute approximately $10 million in revenue in 2022 and be accretive to Repligen’s adjusted earnings per share in 2023

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Avitide Inc., for approximately $150 million, comprised of $75 million in cash plus $75 million in Repligen common stock in addition to performance-based earnout payments over the next three years. Avitide is a leading chromatography developer with diverse affinity ligand libraries and best-in-class ligand-to-resin development timelines.

Tony J. Hunt, President and CEO of Repligen said, “The addition of Avitide is a major step forward in building out our Proteins business and in particular our affinity ligand discovery engine. This acquisition builds off the excellent partnership we have already established with Navigo GmbH and really strengthens and expands our ligand discovery and development capabilities. We are excited to have the entire Avitide team join Repligen and look forward to accelerating the commercialization of Avitide’s discovery platform. Together, we anticipate bringing many new products to market over the coming years, directly addressing the growing need for affinity solutions in gene therapy and other emerging modalities.”  

Kevin Isett, President and CEO of Avitide said, “We have made tremendous progress in affinity ligand and chromatography development over the past decade. Avitide’s culture of rapid and continuous technology innovation is what differentiates us from other companies and it is where we feel a strong kinship with Repligen. Repligen is the ideal partner to drive the expanded adoption of existing products and introduction of new products to the market through the combination of their established global operational and commercial capabilities and Avitide’s unique and differentiated affinity chromatography discovery platform.”

