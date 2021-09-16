Fairfax India Completes Sale of Minority Position of Anchorage Infrastructure

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has completed its previously announced sale of approximately 11.5% (on a fully-diluted basis) of its interest in Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited (“Anchorage”) for gross proceeds of INR 9.5 billion (approximately $129 million at current exchange rates).

Anchorage is a subsidiary of Fairfax India and will be its flagship company for investing in companies, businesses and opportunities in the airport and infrastructure sectors of India. Anchorage is also Fairfax India’s platform for bidding on airport privatization projects in India.

As previously disclosed by Fairfax India, as part of the transaction, Fairfax India, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd. restructured approximately 43.6% of its 54% equity interest in Bangalore International Airport (“BIAL”) such that it is held through Anchorage, implying an equity valuation for 100% of BIAL of INR 189.7 billion (approximately $2.6 billion at current exchange rates), which is the same valuation implied in Fairfax India’s June 30, 2021 consolidated financial statements. As a result of the closing of the transaction, Fairfax India’s effective ownership interest in BIAL decreased to approximately 49.0% on a fully-diluted basis, while its actual ownership remained unchanged.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

