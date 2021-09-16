checkAd

Nordea to Start Share Buyback up to EUR 2 Billion After Q3 Report

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Nordea Bank Abp announces ECB approval of share buy-backs of up to EUR 2.0bn.A buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the publication of the third quarter results 2021 on Oct. 21If the buy-back programme had been in place on …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordea Bank Abp announces ECB approval of share buy-backs of up to EUR 2.0bn.
  • A buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the publication of the third quarter results 2021 on Oct. 21
  • If the buy-back programme had been in place on 30 June 2021 it would have reduced the Group CET1 ratio by around 130bp
  • The programme and its implementation date are subject to a final decision by the Board of Directors
