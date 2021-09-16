Nordea to Start Share Buyback up to EUR 2 Billion After Q3 Report Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 13:47 | 24 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 13:47 | (PLX AI) – Nordea Bank Abp announces ECB approval of share buy-backs of up to EUR 2.0bn.A buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the publication of the third quarter results 2021 on Oct. 21If the buy-back programme had been in place on … (PLX AI) – Nordea Bank Abp announces ECB approval of share buy-backs of up to EUR 2.0bn.A buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the publication of the third quarter results 2021 on Oct. 21If the buy-back programme had been in place on … (PLX AI) – Nordea Bank Abp announces ECB approval of share buy-backs of up to EUR 2.0bn.

A buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the publication of the third quarter results 2021 on Oct. 21

If the buy-back programme had been in place on 30 June 2021 it would have reduced the Group CET1 ratio by around 130bp

If the buy-back programme had been in place on 30 June 2021 it would have reduced the Group CET1 ratio by around 130bp

The programme and its implementation date are subject to a final decision by the Board of Directors



