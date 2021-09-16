Betolar attracted significant investors during its funding round earlier this year

"With this significant capital injection, we will be able to further increase our strong product development and industrial market openings in Betolar's current development phase. It is great that professional, value-added investors have recognised our potential and are involved in supporting this very important work to reduce CO 2 emissions from construction," says Matti Löppönen, CEO of Betolar Oy.

HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The material technology company Betolar raised EUR 5 million from Finnish and international investors in its first round of funding to speed up its product development work and strengthen its market position. The largest investors in the financing round were Nidoco, Kiilto Ventures, Ahti Invest, and Kilo Invest.

Betolar offers low-carbon construction solutions that do not increase costs compared to current alternatives.

He continues, "This year, we have already agreed and are currently agreeing on several cooperation projects with companies related to construction materials."

Betolar's sustainable development is supported by identifiable capital

The main investor in the investment round was Nidoco AB from Sweden. Nidoco is an independent part of the Virala Group, which is owned by Alexanderand Albert Ehrnrooth. Nidoco has also expressed an interest in participating in future funding rounds.

"Betolar is a very interesting investment, as the global market for construction materials is hundreds of billions of euros, a fraction of which creates room for massive growth. Betolar's Geoprime technology solution will change the environmental impact of construction materials in a positive way. We want our capital to support the journey of such companies to the international market," says Patrick Castrén, CEO of Nidoco, justifying Nidoco's participation in the investment round.



Kiilto Ventures is part of Kiilto, owned by the Solja family. Kiilto Ventures' goal is to find innovations and enter into partnerships that support Kiilto's strategic goal to be the environmental leader in its field.



"Kiilto is a family-owned company with a hundred years of history and a vision looking ahead to 2080. We are very competitive at the moment, but the world is changing fast. We need to have tomorrow's perspective and that is why we do innovation work on many levels. Developing the environmental responsibility of the construction industry is one of the most important trends for the future," says Ville Solja, Chief Business Development Officer at Kiilto.