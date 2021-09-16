checkAd

CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC Announces Jeremi Day as Chief Technical Officer and Managing Partner

Day brings 30 years' experience  in corrosion control across multiple industry sectors

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC announced the appointment of Jeremi Day as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Managing Partner. Day has 30 years of experience in facilitating quality program implementation and quality management, project management and estimating, corrosion control consulting, and auditing for industrial and manufacturing operations.

CRW Consulting & Distribution provides rust-removal products. Our team brings 200+ years of combined coatings and surface preparation experience.

In his new role, Mr. Day will be responsible for overseeing the development and dissemination of technology for CRW's global distribution chain of the Corr-Ze product line, which are non-toxic, biodegradable metal surface preparation products that eliminate corrosion and provide better coating adhesion. He will also provide technical support and product training to our distribution chain team members and lead technical presentations and product demonstrations.

Mr. Day comments that the biggest challenge facing the coating industry today is "finding skilled craftsmen who are truly well-trained and experienced in the craft, and helping owners and contractors understand the importance of proper surface preparation." He believes we solve that problem "by providing a product {Corr-Ze} that aids in proper cleaning of the surface, thus increasing the service life of the installed corrosion protection system."

Mr. Day's skill set enables us to offer more than revolutionary rust removal, metal surface preparation products; customers gain valuable solutions from him and our team of esteemed experts you can't get anywhere else.

CRW Consulting & Distribution is proud to provide a simple yet powerful resolution to the chronic problem of premature coating failure. To purchase or learn more about Corr-Ze products, visit http://www.crwusa.com.

CRW Consulting & Distribution helps organizations eliminate the most common cause of coating failure—rust. We provide optimized coating adhesion, which extends your assets' life while lowering the need for mandatory maintenance.

In addition to distributing the best rust removal solutions in the industry, CRW Consulting & Distribution's experts can help you create lean processes and reduce operating and ownership costs by up to 50%.

Our commitment to our customers is to continue to research metal surface contaminants in order to develop environmentally safe and cost-effective solutions. CRW Consulting & Distribution takes pride in assisting top global organizations in their pursuit of best practices to ensure the integrity and longevity of steel surfaces.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625954/CRW_Logo.jpg




