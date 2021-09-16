CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC Announces Jeremi Day as Chief Technical Officer and Managing Partner

In his new role, Mr. Day will be responsible for overseeing the development and dissemination of technology for CRW's global distribution chain of the Corr-Ze product line, which are non-toxic, biodegradable metal surface preparation products that eliminate corrosion and provide better coating adhesion. He will also provide technical support and product training to our distribution chain team members and lead technical presentations and product demonstrations.

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC announced the appointment of Jeremi Day as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Managing Partner. Day has 30 years of experience in facilitating quality program implementation and quality management, project management and estimating, corrosion control consulting, and auditing for industrial and manufacturing operations.

Mr. Day comments that the biggest challenge facing the coating industry today is "finding skilled craftsmen who are truly well-trained and experienced in the craft, and helping owners and contractors understand the importance of proper surface preparation." He believes we solve that problem "by providing a product {Corr-Ze} that aids in proper cleaning of the surface, thus increasing the service life of the installed corrosion protection system."

Mr. Day's skill set enables us to offer more than revolutionary rust removal, metal surface preparation products; customers gain valuable solutions from him and our team of esteemed experts you can't get anywhere else.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625954/CRW_Logo.jpg