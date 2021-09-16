Simon Mayo Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Simon Mayo has joined the firm as senior client partner in the Global Technology Officers practice. He is based in New York.
Mayo joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm where he most recently focused on technology leadership roles in the financial services sector. Over the past decade, Mayo has placed a variety of executives including CIO/CTOs, heads of application development, engineering and infrastructure, CISOs, chief data officers and heads of digital across global, national and regional banks, insurers, hedge funds and asset and wealth managers. Before that, he set up an executive interim business placing senior technologists into short-term roles in the financial sector.
“Simon will bring tremendous value to Korn Ferry’s clients with his deep industry knowledge and successful track record delivering high impact solutions to clients,” said Tarun Inuganti, Global Technology Officers practice leader, Korn Ferry. “We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”
Mayo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and French from University College London.
