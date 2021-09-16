checkAd

Billtrust Named One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work for Third Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021   

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced today it has been named among New Jersey’s 2021 Best Places to Work by NJBIZ, a leading business journal. Headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ, Billtrust was named in the 250+ employee large company category. This is the third consecutive year Billtrust has been recognized and the seventh time since the award was inaugurated.

“We’re very proud to again be named one of New Jersey’s top employers,” said Jeanne O’Connor, Chief Talent Officer at Billtrust. “Billtrust offers a supportive work environment that gives everyone equal opportunity, access to resources and a sense of belonging.”

The NJBIZ honor comes during a year in which Billtrust became a public company and began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the Nasdaq Capital Market. It also introduced the next major version of its Business Payments Network (BPN), an open network supporting buyers and suppliers allowing both accounts payable and accounts receivable platforms to exchange invoices, payments and remittance data.

NJBIZ Best Places to Work honorees are decided based upon their participation in the Best Places to Work survey from the BridgeTower Media firm Best Companies Group. The program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to comfortably share feedback about their employers.

About Billtrust

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under the header “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC by South Mountain Merger Corp. on October 26, 2020, as amended. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Wertpapier


Billtrust Named One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work for Third Consecutive Year Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced today it has been named among New Jersey’s 2021 Best Places to Work by NJBIZ, a leading business journal. Headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ, …

