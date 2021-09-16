checkAd

Arrow Electronics Announces Carol Lowe as a New Director to Its Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Carol Lowe, former executive vice president and chief financial officer of FLIR Systems, Inc., has joined the company's board of directors. The addition of Ms. Lowe increases the total number of directors on the board to 12.

“Carol brings our board valuable experience and a depth of knowledge in many aspects of finance, as well as business services, strategic planning, business development and information technology,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Arrow Electronics. “She has instilled knowledge-based, performance-driven cultures throughout her career, and we look forward to her insightful contributions.”

In her most recent role at FLIR Systems, a global provider of sensing technologies, Ms. Lowe led the global finance and information technology organizations, and was responsible for sales operations, indirect procurement, and the lean/continuous improvement program. Previously, Ms. Lowe was senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sealed Air Corporation from 2012 to 2017, where she reshaped finance and IT into world-class organizations. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lowe served in roles of increasing responsibility, spanning finance and operations with companies operating in a variety of industries, including industrial technology, manufacturing, and food service.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Arrow Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Announces Carol Lowe as a New Director to Its Board Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Carol Lowe, former executive vice president and chief financial officer of FLIR Systems, Inc., has joined the company's board of directors. The addition of Ms. Lowe increases the total number of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Discover Your Trademark Style With Macy’s Fall Fashion
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Arrow Electronics to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten