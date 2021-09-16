Arrow Electronics Announces Carol Lowe as a New Director to Its Board

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Carol Lowe, former executive vice president and chief financial officer of FLIR Systems, Inc., has joined the company's board of directors. The addition of Ms. Lowe increases the total number of directors on the board to 12.

“Carol brings our board valuable experience and a depth of knowledge in many aspects of finance, as well as business services, strategic planning, business development and information technology,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Arrow Electronics. “She has instilled knowledge-based, performance-driven cultures throughout her career, and we look forward to her insightful contributions.”